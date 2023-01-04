 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teams Surging and Slumping into the New Year

Plus, talking Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber season, and what’s next for the Timberwolves

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos kick off the new year by discussing five NBA teams who are starting 2023 either surging or slumping. They discuss the Nets’ surge as one of top teams in the East (02:46), whether the Sixers’ recent success makes them legit title contenders (14:28), and how Luka Doncic’s dominance is carrying the Mavs (26:44). Later, they look at the struggles of the Timberwolves (34:31) and Suns (48:21).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

What We Saw Over Break, and Midnight Predictions for 2023

Plus, a spoiler-filled discussion of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Jomi Adeniran, Van Lathan, and 1 more

The 2023 Economy FAQ: Is Recession Inevitable? Will Housing Crash? Can Tech Recover?

Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson joins to discuss the topsy-turvy 2022 economy and this year’s markets

By Derek Thompson

‘The Circle’ Season 5, Episodes 5-8

Jomi and Zack break down the Netflix series

By Jomi Adeniran

Damar Hamlin Discussion With Domonique Foxworth

Ryen and Domonique also talk about what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, and player safety

By Ryen Russillo

A Salute to Erykah Badu, “Neo-soul,” and the Live Album

On our latest episode, we dive into "Tyrone" and the makings of a somewhat controversial genre

By Rob Harvilla

The C’s Get Embarrassed in OKC. Plus, Scott McLaughlin on the Winter Classic and the Record-Setting B’s

Plus, Brian discusses the news that the Red Sox and Rafael Devers reached a one-year deal

By Brian Barrett