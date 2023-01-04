The C’s Get Embarrassed in OKC. Plus, Scott McLaughlin on the Winter Classic and the Record-Setting B’s



Brian recaps the Celtics’ embarrassing loss to the Thunder and whether or not there is reason to be concerned about the team (0:30). Then, he chats with WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin about the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, the Bruins’ impressive depth, a potential contract extension for David Pastrnak, the biggest threat to the B’s in the East, and more (19:50). Finally, Brian discusses the news that the Sox and Rafael Devers reached a one-year deal to avoid arbitration and some trade rumors floating around involving the Marlins (44:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Scott McLaughlin

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

