What Does It Take to Win the All-Time Scoring Title?

James and Seerat get together to celebrate LeBron James’s legacy on the cusp of him overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. They talk about when they first became aware of LeBron and discuss how he was able to navigate extreme fan-base expectations and media scrutiny to get to this historic point (4:45). They then dig into many of the key chapters and moments of his career, and the personal adjustments he made to stay healthy for so long (18:30). They end the pod by assessing his current state with the Lakers and speculating on his future (59:33).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS