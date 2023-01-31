Breaking Down Cody’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Win, the Sami vs. Roman Crash Course, and Dip Uses the F-word

In the first post–Royal Rumble episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:
- Why Dip is already tired of Cody Rhodes (5:44)
- Jey Uso walking away from the Bloodline
- Sami Zayn’s continued superstardom and what his run up to WrestleMania could look like (17:05)
- Thoughts on the Pitch Black match (23:16)
- A debate about the entertainment value of the postmatch press conference (25:46)
And more! Stay maj.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
