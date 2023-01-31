 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down Cody’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Win, the Sami vs. Roman Crash Course, and Dip Uses the F-word

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn’s superstardom, and the Pitch Black match

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE Royal Rumble Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


In the first post–Royal Rumble episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

  • Why Dip is already tired of Cody Rhodes (5:44)
  • Jey Uso walking away from the Bloodline
  • Sami Zayn’s continued superstardom and what his run up to WrestleMania could look like (17:05)
  • Thoughts on the Pitch Black match (23:16)
  • A debate about the entertainment value of the postmatch press conference (25:46)

And more! Stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

