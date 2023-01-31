Super Six Nations Preview With Scotland’s Gregor Townsend

It’s almost here, and we cannot wait! The first round of the Six Nations is upon us, and we preview the Calcutta Cup with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Gregor gives us some great insight into how the Scottish camp is preparing, whether he misses Eddie, his relationship with Finn and what rule changes he’d like to see brought into the game. We also look ahead to a massive game in Cardiff with Gatland’s first game back in charge against his old nemesis, Ireland. The lads give their thoughts on who will be this season’s MVP and breakthrough player. We also chat about the latest developments with the tackle saga and why Goodey thinks Bill Sweeney’s position has become untenable.
