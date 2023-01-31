 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Six Nations Preview With Scotland’s Gregor Townsend

The lads preview the Calcutta Cup and Warren Gatland’s revived Ireland rivalry

By The Rugby Pod
Glasgow Warriors v Connaght - Guinness PRO12 Photo by Jeff Holmes/Getty Images


It’s almost here, and we cannot wait! The first round of the Six Nations is upon us, and we preview the Calcutta Cup with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Gregor gives us some great insight into how the Scottish camp is preparing, whether he misses Eddie, his relationship with Finn and what rule changes he’d like to see brought into the game. We also look ahead to a massive game in Cardiff with Gatland’s first game back in charge against his old nemesis, Ireland. The lads give their thoughts on who will be this season’s MVP and breakthrough player. We also chat about the latest developments with the tackle saga and why Goodey thinks Bill Sweeney’s position has become untenable.

