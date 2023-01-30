 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lakers’ Referee Problem, Plus Marcus Thompson on the Present and Future of the Golden State Warriors

Also, Logan asks Marcus whether a handful of Warriors are staying or leaving

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja open the episode with a discussion of the impact of the referee’s missed call at the end of regulation of Lakers-Celtics (02:00). Later, Logan is joined by The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to discuss the Golden State Warriors, the underrated value of Bob Myers, his impending contract talks, and the ripple effect that his leaving would create (33:00). Then, Logan asks Marcus whether a handful of Warriors are staying or leaving.

Host: Logan Murdoch and Raja Bell
Guest: Marcus Thompson
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

