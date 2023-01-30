WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ Recap

The road to WrestleMania starts now. David and Kaz recap the 2023 Royal Rumble, discussing the following:
- Gunther making a statement (5:15)
- Rhodes coming in at no. 30 (7:48)
- Dominik Mysterio becoming his own (20:25)
- The Pitch Black Match (24:58)
- Alexa Bliss embracing the dark side (33:11)
- Rhea Ripley winning as the no. 1 entry (35:13)
- Stars that stood out in the women’s rumble (50:44)
- Sami Zayn making his choice and the Bloodline’s reactions (58:03)
Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
