Is the Bundesliga Title Race on While Serie A’s Is Done?

Musa and Ryan begin with running through some key results from the men’s FA Cup third round (04:14) before shouting out some notable scores in the women’s FA Cup. Then, it’s on to the Bundesliga, where another Bayern draw and Union’s win in the derby means that—for a week or so, at least—there is a real chance of a title race (16:52). They discuss Napoli’s win over Roma looking like the title will be heading there (31:37), plus another poor result for Milan, a quick dart to La Liga (43:54), and more.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
