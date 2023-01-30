 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is the Bundesliga Title Race on While Serie A’s Is Done?

Musa and Ryan also run through some key results from the men’s FA Cup third round and shout out some notable scores in the women’s FA Cup

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Hertha BSC v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with running through some key results from the men’s FA Cup third round (04:14) before shouting out some notable scores in the women’s FA Cup. Then, it’s on to the Bundesliga, where another Bayern draw and Union’s win in the derby means that—for a week or so, at least—there is a real chance of a title race (16:52). They discuss Napoli’s win over Roma looking like the title will be heading there (31:37), plus another poor result for Milan, a quick dart to La Liga (43:54), and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Chiefs-vs.-Eagles Shows Two Ways to Build a Modern NFL Team. Which Will Win Out?

Super Bowl 57 pits a deep team built around a skilled QB on a rookie contract against one that has Patrick Mahomes. What do both sides illustrate about the 2022 season? And which will earn the Lombardi Trophy?

By Steven Ruiz

“He’s the Best Midfielder in the World!” Ben and Goldbridge’s Team of the Season So Far

As this weekend had no Premier League fixtures, Mark and Ben have joined forces to select our Team of the Season so far

By Ben Foster

Calendars, Cupsets, and Transfer Drama

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also delves into news of another retirement in women’s football

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and the New Chair Shot Heard ’Round the World

Elsewhere, Mark Briscoe pays tribute to his brother Jay on ‘Dynamite’ and Bryan Keith does battle with Dante Leon

By Phil Schneider

‘Deep Rising’ at 25 and the Lost Art of the Creature Feature

It’s tempting to imagine what could have been if the rumored ‘King Kong’ prequel had become a commercial hit instead of developing a cult following over time

By Miles Surrey

Five NBA Teams That Need to Make a Trade Before the Deadline

Which teams are one move away from being way more interesting? We propose fake trades for the Suns, Clippers, Thunder, and more.

By Michael Pina