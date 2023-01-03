 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klay and Donovan Explode!

Plus, talking buyers and sellers approaching the NBA trade deadline

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle celebrate the first pod of the New Year by discussing Klay Thompson’s 54-point barrage against the Hawks and Donovan Mitchell’s jaw-dropping 71-point performance in the Cavs’ win over the Bulls on Monday night. After the break, they examine some of the NBA teams looking to either improve or possibly start a brand-new process before the upcoming trade deadline—notably, the Raptors, Bulls, and Mavs (25:39). They end the pod by talking about the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers and what moves they can make to improve on their newfound success (48:51).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

