Jon Lovett on Crooked Media, Politics, and More



Larry is joined by comedian and host of Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It, Jon Lovett. They begin their conversation by discussing the progressive network he co-founded, Crooked Media, and the tumultuous political landscape that inspired its genesis. Next, they dive into the nature of the political system and the success of some of its arbiters, notably Barack Obama, and point to the rise of Sarah Palin as the beginning of the Trump era currently dominating right wing ideology (14:48). After the break they talk about Joe Biden’s presidential success, how he’s being underestimated because of his age, and speculate on his possible Democratic successor (26:42). Next, they debate the desensitization of violence in America in regards to recently circulated videos like the Paul Pelosi incident, the Tyre Nichols footage, and images broadcasted from the war in Ukraine (39:11). Finally, Jon reflects on his time as a political speechwriter and the positive atmosphere of his live shows (48:35).

Hosts: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Jon Lovett

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

