Laker Talk With Adam Friedland



Wos sits down with comedian and podcaster Adam Friedland to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and their past and current dynamics, focusing on Kobe, LeBron, and AD. Later in the show, the two discuss the similarities between soccer and basketball, then touch on Friedland’s career as a comedian and podcaster.

