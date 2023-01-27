 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Laker Talk With Adam Friedland

Wosny Lambre is joined by Adam Friedland to talk about the Lakers, the similarities between soccer and basketball, Friedland’s career as a comedian and podcaster, and more

By Wosny Lambre
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Wos sits down with comedian and podcaster Adam Friedland to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and their past and current dynamics, focusing on Kobe, LeBron, and AD. Later in the show, the two discuss the similarities between soccer and basketball, then touch on Friedland’s career as a comedian and podcaster.

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Adam Friedland
Producer: Ben Cruz and Jade Whaley

