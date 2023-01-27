Sixers Beat Nets and Sweep West Coast Trip



Don’t look now, but the Sixers are 16-4 in their last 20 games after beating the Nets in Ben Simmons’s second return to Philly on Wednesday night. The Sixers are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference and just three games behind the Celtics. How good has this team been offensively since Tyrese Maxey began coming off the bench? Also, Chris and Raheem discuss whether the NBA needs rivalries to bring some life into the regular season.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

