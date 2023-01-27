All-Star Starters, NBA Rivals Week, and Absurd Trade Values

Verno and KOC debate whether the Knicks and Celtics are actual rivals before discussing Thursday night’s fun game between the two on TNT (2:00). The NBA All-Star starters have been announced, and the guys discuss Joel Embiid not making the cut and debate how the league could change the voting process in the future (10:42). Also, how do you think the NBA will handle the All-Star Game draft? The guys then get into James Dolan’s interview discussing Madison Square Garden’s use of facial recognition (30:11). The 76ers are on a roll, winners of six straight and trailing only the Celtics in the East (38:42).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
