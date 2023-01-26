Football and Streaming, Plus a Transfer Mailbag



Musa and Ryan do a quick roundup of some midweek fixtures, including Barcelona Femení’s record 50th league win in a row (2:49), the men’s Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad, the Bundesliga’s Englische Woche, the Carabao Cup, and Serie A. Then, after a clampdown on illegal streaming in the UK was announced, they discuss the ways in which football can adapt its broadcasting in line with the times (18:30), before wrapping up on a quick-fire transfer mailbag (40:54).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

