 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Football and Streaming, Plus a Transfer Mailbag

Musa and Ryan also talk about Barcelona Femení’s record 50th league win in a row

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan do a quick roundup of some midweek fixtures, including Barcelona Femení’s record 50th league win in a row (2:49), the men’s Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad, the Bundesliga’s Englische Woche, the Carabao Cup, and Serie A. Then, after a clampdown on illegal streaming in the UK was announced, they discuss the ways in which football can adapt its broadcasting in line with the times (18:30), before wrapping up on a quick-fire transfer mailbag (40:54).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

The Cowboys Have Plenty to Think About This Offseason—but Not Their QB

Dak Prescott has received criticism for his up-and-down season, and his play in the divisional round. But he is still a top player in the NFL—and the Cowboys’ chances are much better with him than without him.

By Steven Ruiz

England Rugby’s Ellis Genge Reveals What Happens on a Rugby Night Out

Ellis also discusses his time as Leicester Tigers captain and as a regular England Rugby starter

By Ben Foster

Eddie Murphy’s Balancing Act

Eddie Murphy received a Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement and is dropping his new film, ‘You People,’ all in the same month. You could call it a comeback, but Murphy’s been here for years.

By Julian Kimble
Play

How the Bengals Defense Can Beat Patrick Mahomes … Again

Ben Solak breaks down how the Bengals and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have beaten QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson in the past, and how they can do it again this weekend

By Ben Solak

Worst Movie Twist

Dave, Neil, and Joanna also talk about twists and spoilers in general

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Ringer MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings

There’s movement inside both top 10 lists after an action-packed start to the year. Where does Brandon Moreno rank after his UFC 283 win?

By Chuck Mindenhall