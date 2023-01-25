Stone Cold Steve Austin at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, Charlotte Flair’s Most Important Title Reign.

Blame it on the Dew! Ben, Khal, and Brian H. kick off the show with a taste test of Mountain Dew Pitch Black ahead of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight’s sponsored Pitch Black match (2:40). Then they discuss the following:
- The possibility of a Stone Cold Steve Austin match at WrestleMania (5:34)
- The petition for Bushwhacker Luke to participate in the Royal Rumble (14:50)
- Raw 30 not acknowledging women’s wrestling the way it should have (17:00)
- Undertaker potentially pivoting to only showing up as the American Badass (20:42)
- Nick Bond joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article on Charlotte Flair (27:43)
- Highlights from NXT (42:18)
- Preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (46:10)
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Nick Bond
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS