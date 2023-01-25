 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stone Cold Steve Austin at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, Charlotte Flair’s Most Important Title Reign.

The guys also discuss ‘Raw 30’ not acknowledging women’s wrestling the way it should have and Undertaker potentially showing up as the American Badass

By Ben Cruz and Khal Davenport
Blame it on the Dew! Ben, Khal, and Brian H. kick off the show with a taste test of Mountain Dew Pitch Black ahead of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight’s sponsored Pitch Black match (2:40). Then they discuss the following:

  • The possibility of a Stone Cold Steve Austin match at WrestleMania (5:34)
  • The petition for Bushwhacker Luke to participate in the Royal Rumble (14:50)
  • Raw 30 not acknowledging women’s wrestling the way it should have (17:00)
  • Undertaker potentially pivoting to only showing up as the American Badass (20:42)
  • Nick Bond joins to talk about his Ringer dot com article on Charlotte Flair (27:43)
  • Highlights from NXT (42:18)
  • Preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (46:10)

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Nick Bond
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

