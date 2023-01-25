Embarrassing the City of Chicago

The Full Go returns after another bad Bulls loss, this time to a depleted Pacers team (01:39). Jason once again goes in on the team for blowing a 21-point lead, relying too much on DeMar DeRozan’s heroics, and not being able to close the door against another team they should’ve beaten. Then, Jason wonders why Eloy Jiménez thinks he can call his own shots for the White Sox (25:48). Also, he gets candid about what’s missing from Chicago’s sports teams (37:25).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
