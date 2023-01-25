 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Embarrassing the City of Chicago

Jason reacts to the Bulls blowing a 21-point lead and previews what to expect from the White Sox next season

By Jason Goff
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after another bad Bulls loss, this time to a depleted Pacers team (01:39). Jason once again goes in on the team for blowing a 21-point lead, relying too much on DeMar DeRozan’s heroics, and not being able to close the door against another team they should’ve beaten. Then, Jason wonders why Eloy Jiménez thinks he can call his own shots for the White Sox (25:48). Also, he gets candid about what’s missing from Chicago’s sports teams (37:25).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Spotify

