Determining the League’s Buyers and Sellers, Plus Clippers Are Looking for Upgrades and Lakers Aren’t Done Yet

Verno and KOC discuss the NBA trade rumor mill

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing the Clippers, who are looking to upgrade their center and point guard positions (02:06). Could Fred VanVleet make his way to Los Angeles? After the trade for Rui Hachimura, the guys discuss his fit with the Lakers and why he’s the kind of player the team should be targeting (07:59). Does the Rui trade mean the Wizards are sellers now (16:29)? Also, the guys discuss more of the names being mentioned in the trade rumor mill before discussing the pretty bright future of the Magic and Jonathan Isaac’s return to the court (22:00). The guys remain in disbelief with what happened with Shannon Sharpe (33:12). They wrap up the show by debating which middle-of-the-pack teams in the crowded West should be buyers or sellers (43:02).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

