Flowers for Mary Earps, Arsenal Cope With the Pressure Again, and the WSL Postponements

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to discuss the numerous WSL postponements due to frozen pitches and what the FA can do to prevent this from happening again (1:57). They then give flowers to Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps on becoming the first to keep 50 WSL clean sheets (8:06). Of course, there’s chat about Arsenal’s win over Manchester United, which saw Mikel Arteta’s side remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League (14:36), plus some stuff on Harry Kane’s potential new contract (35:42), and more.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
