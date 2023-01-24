Rahm Wins Again and Previewing the Farmers Insurance Open. Plus, John Ourand on the LIV Golf–CW Deal.

House and Hubbard start by talking about Jon Rahm’s run of dominance continuing with a win at the American Express. Then, they briefly preview the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (14:59). John Ourand of Sports Business Journal then joins the show to discuss the deal LIV Golf made with CW. They also discuss other business elements of LIV and golf in general (27:50).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: John Ourand
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
