‘Big Mack’ Hansen, Tackle Height Controversy, and Champions Cup Action



Another dramatic week in rugby with the RFU bringing in a new game-changing law for the grassroots game in England. The lads give their take and what it means for the future of the game. We’re also joined by Ireland and Connacht’s Mack Hansen ahead of the Six Nations to find out about his tattoos, loose nights out in Portugal, and whether he wants to replace Johnny Sexton at 10. Lots more chat, including a wrap-up of the final round of pool games in the Champions Cup, and a look ahead to some massive knockout games.

