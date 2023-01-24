Launch Season Preview, New Team Principals, and Dissecting the Nyck de Vries Lawsuit

Meg is joined by Spanners to discuss F1 launch season and preview what we can expect from upcoming reveals (1:35). Then, they dive into Ferrari’s development and strategy (9:52), address Christian Horner’s response to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s relationship (21:13), discuss Williams’s new team principal and former director of strategies for Mercedes, James Vowels (27:21), and dissect the Nyck de Vries lawsuit (36:58). Plus, a few thoughts on the race schedule after confirmation that the Chinese Grand Prix has been canceled (45:54).
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
