 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which Legend Do You Want to See on ‘Raw 30’?

Including some love for Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE

WWE celebrates another anniversary for Monday Night Raw, this time, 30 years. Dave and Kaz discuss the following leading into the show:

  • The Great Muta’s retirement match and possibility of seeing him in the Royal Rumble? (3:50)
  • Which Legends they want to see (10:40)
  • Hulk Hogan’s limited time on Raw (16:40)
  • Brian’s love for Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake (17:09)
  • Rumors of what the Undertaker will be doing (26:00)
  • What to expect from the Trial of Sami Zayn (34:00)
  • Fantasy Slam: Booking Sami Zayn going into WrestleMania (42:20)
  • LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s matchup at the Royal Rumble (48:10)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Media Distortion and Lobster vs. Crab

Plus, Dave and Chris go over everything Dave ate in Boston

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Rui Hachimura Trade Doesn’t Move the Needle for the Lakers

Los Angeles exchanged Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for size and scoring on the wing, but the team will need more help if it wants to contend in 2023

By Zach Kram

Bandido Helps Bryan Danielson Experience His Lucha Dream

Elsewhere, the Banger Bros and the Viking Raiders have a fistfight and Adam Priest tries to win back his ACTION title

By Phil Schneider

Inside the Netflix Executive Shake-up

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss Reed Hastings’s new role and C-suite restructuring at Netflix

By Matthew Belloni

The Shannon Sharpe Situation and the Dog Days of the NBA Season

Logan and Raja discuss the altercation between Shannon Sharpe and Dillon Brooks and preview NBA All-Star Weekend

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

S.E. Cupp and Breaking Away From Trumpism

Bakari and S.E. Cupp discuss George Santos, the 2024 election, and where Democrats are going wrong

By Bakari Sellers