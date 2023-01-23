Which Legend Do You Want to See on ‘Raw 30’?

WWE celebrates another anniversary for Monday Night Raw, this time, 30 years. Dave and Kaz discuss the following leading into the show:
- The Great Muta’s retirement match and possibility of seeing him in the Royal Rumble? (3:50)
- Which Legends they want to see (10:40)
- Hulk Hogan’s limited time on Raw (16:40)
- Brian’s love for Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake (17:09)
- Rumors of what the Undertaker will be doing (26:00)
- What to expect from the Trial of Sami Zayn (34:00)
- Fantasy Slam: Booking Sami Zayn going into WrestleMania (42:20)
- LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s matchup at the Royal Rumble (48:10)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
