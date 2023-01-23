Potential Playoff Runs and Dunk Contest Disruptions, Plus Mid-Season Awards

Austin and Pausha recap the Wolves’ close win against the Raptors and discuss how certain teams should handle their playoff aspirations when they’re in that middle ground of tanking or making a run (1:42). Then, they touch on a player’s mentality when trade rumors circulate (4:38), look at how home-court advantage impacts teams (10:41), and revisit their viral highlight culture conversation. Later, they share their mid-season awards for MVP, Rookie of the Year, and best potential dunk contest participant (29:45).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Ben Cruz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
