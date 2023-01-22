Should the C’s Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline? Plus, Chad Finn on the New Red Sox NESN Booth.

Brian recaps the Celtics’ gritty win in Toronto on Saturday night and discusses any moves the team might make before the trade deadline (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the new additions to the NESN Red Sox broadcast for the upcoming season, NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics, and the Red Sox’s Winter Weekend (18:50). Finally, Brian takes some calls and talks about Mac Jones and the Pats’ offensive coordinator search (55:40).We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chad Finn
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
