 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should the C’s Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline? Plus, Chad Finn on the New Red Sox NESN Booth.

Brian also recaps the Celtics’ win over the Raptors

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ gritty win in Toronto on Saturday night and discusses any moves the team might make before the trade deadline (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the new additions to the NESN Red Sox broadcast for the upcoming season, NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics, and the Red Sox’s Winter Weekend (18:50). Finally, Brian takes some calls and talks about Mac Jones and the Pats’ offensive coordinator search (55:40).We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chad Finn
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Keiji Muto’s Grand Journey as the Great Muta

The Great Muta wasn’t Keiji Muto’s first gimmick, but it became his greatest. Here’s how Muto grew Muta’s legacy, from "the Pearl of the Orient" to the Shining Wizard.

By Phil Schneider

THE GIANTS’ SEASON ENDS IN THE DIVISIONAL ROUND

JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Giants’ 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs

By John Jastremski
Play

Sweet Dreams to Glover Teixeira’s legendary career

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 win and say goodbye to Glover Teixeira, who retired in the cage following his loss to Hill

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

UFC 283 Reaction: Jamahal Hill Finds His Answer, Glover Teixeira’s Lasting Legacy, and Brandon Moreno Ends the Rivalry

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to Spotify Live to offer instant reaction and analysis to the first pay-per-view of 2023

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Saturday Divisional Round Recap: Chiefs Win Despite Mahomes Injury, Eagles Soar Past Giants

Nora and Steven discuss how Steve Spagnuolo’s defense stifled the Jaguars’ offensive game plan

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Eagles Blow Out Giants to Advance to the NFC Championship Game

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles’ overall dominance from both sides of the ball

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak