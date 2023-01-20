 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics-Warriors Takeaways, Plus Cavs Love, Luka’s Demands, and the Hot Heat

Verno and KOC also discuss top prospect Victor Wembanyama and The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Verno and KOC open the show by discussing Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch between the Warriors and Celtics (01:16), which they agree had a playoff-like atmosphere. While discussing the game in Paris between the Bulls and Pistons, the guys talk about how the NBA has been promoting top prospect Victor Wembanyama, and how the league can attract a younger audience (12:28). After seeing the Cavs in person, Verno shares why he is a believer (25:35). Also, the guys discuss the latest round of injuries for Mitchell Robinson and Christian Wood (44:12). They end the show by discussing the debut of KOC’s NBA Draft Guide (59:41).

Check out KOC’s NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

