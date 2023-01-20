The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Kofi Kingston on the New Day, Big E’s Health, and Jay Briscoe



WWE superstar Kofi Kingston joins Rosenberg for a fun lighthearted conversation on this wonderful Friday. The boys discuss:

—Kofi’s legendary skin care regimen (1:20)

—Click for Quality Education Foundation, which provides computer labs and libraries to schoolchildren in Ghana (7:42)

—Last year’s Royal Rumble and what makes the event so special

—An update on the health of his friend Big E, who suffered a catastrophic neck injury last year (26:52)

—What it’s like drinking with the other members of the New Day (31:28)

—The passing of Jay Briscoe (36:42)

And much, much more!

Stay maj.

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

