The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Kofi Kingston on the New Day, Big E’s Health, and Jay Briscoe

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston joins Rosenberg for a fun lighthearted conversation on this wonderful Friday. The boys discuss:
—Kofi’s legendary skin care regimen (1:20)
—Click for Quality Education Foundation, which provides computer labs and libraries to schoolchildren in Ghana (7:42)
—Last year’s Royal Rumble and what makes the event so special
—An update on the health of his friend Big E, who suffered a catastrophic neck injury last year (26:52)
—What it’s like drinking with the other members of the New Day (31:28)
—The passing of Jay Briscoe (36:42)
And much, much more!
Stay maj.
