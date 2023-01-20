The 2023 Movie Auction. Plus: Damien Chazelle on ‘Babylon’!



An action-packed episode! Chris Ryan joins Sean and Amanda to share some final Oscar nomination predictions (1:00) before engaging in a truly chaotic 2023 movie auction. Then, the team from Babylon—writer-director Damien Chazelle, actor-producer Olivia Hamilton, and producer Matthew Plouffe—talk with Sean about making their ambitious Hollywood feature, and the hive that has grown around it (1:41:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guests: Chris Ryan, Damien Chazelle, Olivia Hamilton, and Matthew Plouffe

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS