 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2023 Movie Auction. Plus: Damien Chazelle on ‘Babylon’!

Sean and Amanda also share some final Oscar nomination predictions!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Chris Ryan
Paramount


An action-packed episode! Chris Ryan joins Sean and Amanda to share some final Oscar nomination predictions (1:00) before engaging in a truly chaotic 2023 movie auction. Then, the team from Babylon—writer-director Damien Chazelle, actor-producer Olivia Hamilton, and producer Matthew Plouffe—talk with Sean about making their ambitious Hollywood feature, and the hive that has grown around it (1:41:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Chris Ryan, Damien Chazelle, Olivia Hamilton, and Matthew Plouffe

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

UFC 283 Preview: Glover’s Last Stand (?), Shogun Rua Memories, and Why Figgy-Moreno 4 Is Different

Plus, calls from the fans

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

The New Jayson Tatum Won’t Be Denied

The Celtics star didn’t destroy the Warriors in their second Finals rematch, but he did enough to defeat them, proving the MVP candidate has leveled up this season

By Michael Pina

Celtics-Warriors Takeaways, Plus Cavs Love, Luka’s Demands, and the Hot Heat

Verno and KOC also discuss top prospect Victor Wembanyama and The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Uncomfortably Conversing With Emmanuel Acho

Van and Rachel also react to Ron DeSantis claiming AP African American studies "lacks educational value"

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Kofi Kingston on the New Day, Big E’s Health, and Jay Briscoe

Rosenberg and Kofi discuss Kofi’s legendary skin care regimen, last year’s Royal Rumble, and an update on the health of his friend Big E

By Peter Rosenberg

A Wild Celtics-Warriors Finals Rematch. Plus, Julian McWilliams With a Great Chaim Bloom Story and Other Sox News.

Brian also takes listener calls and advocates for some moves he’d like to see the Pats make this offseason

By Brian Barrett