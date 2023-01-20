 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shakira’s Diss Track, the Met Gala’s Cochairs, and Madonna’s Tour Announcement

Plus, this week’s “Jenn-uary” Cringe Mode is ‘Heartbreakers,’ the 2001 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver

By Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Shakira Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images


Shakira released a track dissing her ex Gerard Piqué after he allegedly cheated on her, and Miley Cyrus released a song seemingly dissing her ex Liam Hemsworth (1:00). The Met Gala announced this year’s cochairs for the event, including Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz (22:21). This week’s “Jenn-uary” Cringe Mode is Heartbreakers starring Jennifer Love Hewitt (29:17). And what is going on in the video Madonna released to announce her new tour (46:47)?

Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Producer: Kaya McMullen

