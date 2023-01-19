Cinematic Indigestion and Fantasy Slam

On today’s episode, David and Kaz dive into the week of wrestling with a plethora of topics, including:
- Paying respects to Jay Briscoe (02:00)
- Daniel Bryan’s in-ring greatness and a potential AEW championship (16:00)
- Reactions to Nick Khan on The Bill Simmons Podcast (24:00)
- Fantasy booking WrestleMania in our new segment, Fantasy Slam (34:00)
- Sell or no sell (45:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
