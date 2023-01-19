 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cinematic Indigestion and Fantasy Slam

David and Kaz also pay their respects to Jay Briscoe

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


On today’s episode, David and Kaz dive into the week of wrestling with a plethora of topics, including:

  • Paying respects to Jay Briscoe (02:00)
  • Daniel Bryan’s in-ring greatness and a potential AEW championship (16:00)
  • Reactions to Nick Khan on The Bill Simmons Podcast (24:00)
  • Fantasy booking WrestleMania in our new segment, Fantasy Slam (34:00)
  • Sell or no sell (45:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

