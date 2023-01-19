 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Palace’s Spectacular Late Draw, the Yems Case, Gunnarsdóttir’s Landmark Ruling, and Everton’s Continued Struggles

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup of the FA Cup replays

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with Crystal Palace salvaging a late draw against Manchester United thanks to an incredible Michael Olise free kick (05:50), and they do a quick roundup of the FA Cup replays (14:02). Next up, it’s two troubling stories: the findings of the independent panel review of former Crawley Town manager John Yems’s use of racist language (21:21) and Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir’s case against Lyon for maternity pay (29:39). Finally, they discuss the current goings-on at Everton, in a grim time for the club and its fans (38:21).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

