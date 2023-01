In today’s episode of the Fozcast, we have the RETURN of Troy Deeney!

Troy talks to us about his time in the Championship with Birmingham and gives us a banger of a story about a phone call with Harry Maguire’s agent! He also gives us his reasons for why he’s moved away from Talksport …

Troy Deeney has also started his very own podcast called Deeney Talks! Go and give him a follow! Episode 1 is out now!

Subscribe: Spotify