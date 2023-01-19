Sue Bird on Life After Basketball, What It’s Like Playing Overseas, and Where the WNBA Is Headed

Logan and Raja are joined by four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird to discuss what it’s like to be done playing basketball after such a storied career and how she’s been spending her time now that she’s retired (2:43). Next, she explains to the guys what it was like playing women’s basketball overseas and how it compared to playing in the States (15:00). Later, she talks about how important the WNBA is for aspiring young players and where the league is going (35:30). Finally, they close out with their Real Ones of the Week (59:19).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Sue Bird
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS