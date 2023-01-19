 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sue Bird on Life After Basketball, What It’s Like Playing Overseas, and Where the WNBA Is Headed

Plus, the Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird to discuss what it’s like to be done playing basketball after such a storied career and how she’s been spending her time now that she’s retired (2:43). Next, she explains to the guys what it was like playing women’s basketball overseas and how it compared to playing in the States (15:00). Later, she talks about how important the WNBA is for aspiring young players and where the league is going (35:30). Finally, they close out with their Real Ones of the Week (59:19).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Sue Bird
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

