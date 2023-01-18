 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Prospect Rankings and Previewing The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss recent performances from Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Florida State’s Baba Miller, and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Alabama v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann open the show by discussing the recent performances of Alabama’s Brandon Miller (04:40), Florida State’s Baba Miller (14:21), and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace (22:16). Ahead of Thursday’s release of The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide, the guys debate the rankings of prospects like Houston’s Jarace Walker (34:12), Alabama’s Noah Clowney (42:39), and more. They wrap up the conversation by debating whether UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. is worthy of a first-round pick, and if Kris Murray can rise up the board like his twin brother, Keegan, did in last year’s draft (50:03).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

