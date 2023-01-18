Latest Prospect Rankings and Previewing The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide

KOC and J. Kyle Mann open the show by discussing the recent performances of Alabama’s Brandon Miller (04:40), Florida State’s Baba Miller (14:21), and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace (22:16). Ahead of Thursday’s release of The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide, the guys debate the rankings of prospects like Houston’s Jarace Walker (34:12), Alabama’s Noah Clowney (42:39), and more. They wrap up the conversation by debating whether UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. is worthy of a first-round pick, and if Kris Murray can rise up the board like his twin brother, Keegan, did in last year’s draft (50:03).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
