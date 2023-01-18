 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WTF Is a Pitch Black Match? Plus, Reacting to Nick Khan’s Ringer Interview.

Ben, Khal, and Brian also recap ‘NXT’ and preview AEW ‘Dynamite’

By Khal Davenport
Introducing Wednesday Worldwide, where Ringer dot com senior editor Khal Davenport and producers Ben Cruz and Brian H. Waters tackle the biggest headlines of the week in the wrestling world and chat with some of the biggest names in wrestling media before recapping the previous night’s NXT and previewing AEW Dynamite. This week, they discuss the following:

Their wrestling fan origin stories (3:00)
“Broken” Matt Hardy’s return (11:37)
LA Knight not knowing what a Pitch Black match is (15:25)
Jay Briscoe’s passing (21:08)
Rhea Ripley being this generation’s Chyna (26:10)
Nick Khan’s interview with Bill Simmons (33:00)
Highlights from NXT (45:44)
Preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (50:16)

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

