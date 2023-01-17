The Knicks, the Timberwolves, and the Importance of Knowing Thyself



J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi tap the classic quote from The Matrix to discuss two NBA teams that are currently trending in opposite directions. They begin by detailing how the New York Knicks have catered their recent roster moves to coach Tom Thibodeau’s defensive schemes, which resulted in their recent success (4:16). They then dive into GM Tim Connelly’s personnel misevaluations in Minnesota and talk about the player adjustments he can make to steer that squad back to a more cohesive identity (32:39).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

