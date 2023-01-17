 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Knicks, the Timberwolves, and the Importance of Knowing Thyself

J. Kyle and Seerat break down the Knicks’ recent success and where Tim Connelly went wrong in Minnesota

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi tap the classic quote from The Matrix to discuss two NBA teams that are currently trending in opposite directions. They begin by detailing how the New York Knicks have catered their recent roster moves to coach Tom Thibodeau’s defensive schemes, which resulted in their recent success (4:16). They then dive into GM Tim Connelly’s personnel misevaluations in Minnesota and talk about the player adjustments he can make to steer that squad back to a more cohesive identity (32:39).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

‘The Last of Us’ Series Premiere Deep Dive

Joanna and Mallory break down some of their favorite Easter eggs from the episode

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Judgment Day Fits, Charlotte’s Babyface Turn, and Things Dip Is Done With

Plus, reacting to the latest episode of ‘Young Rock’

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

The Bleak Future Suns, Kessler or Gobert, and NBA Trade Targets

Plus, talking Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impact with the Grizzlies and Mike Brown’s influence on the Kings

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Is Good. Really. Plus: Tom Brady, Mike Tirico, and Netflix’s New Tennis Doc.

Bryan and Jason Gay also recap the wild-card playoff round and touch on Brady’s potential future at Fox

By Bryan Curtis

Tatum Taking Over as the Face of Boston. Plus, Zack Cox on the Patriots’ Offseason.

Brian also recaps the Bruins’ rout of the Flyers on Monday and discusses the news that Sox pitcher Connor Seabold was traded to the Rockies

By Brian Barrett

Top Five War Movies and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan discuss the dark horse Oscar contender ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and their favorite films about war

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more