Man United and Arsenal Win Their Derbies, More Brighton Brilliance, and Napoli Hammer Juventus



Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week! They begin with Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Manchester derby (04:23), before discussing Arsenal’s first win at Spurs since 2014 (24:30). They chat about Brighton being amazing again (40:36) and round up some other Premier League stuff before moving on to Napoli’s incredible win over Juventus (54:01), the Basque derby and Barcelona winning the Spanish Super Cup (60:39), and PSG again slipping up in Rennes.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

