Man United and Arsenal Win Their Derbies, More Brighton Brilliance, and Napoli Hammer Juventus

Ryan and Musa also talk about the Basque derby, Barcelona winning the Spanish Super Cup, and PSG again slipping up in Rennes

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week! They begin with Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Manchester derby (04:23), before discussing Arsenal’s first win at Spurs since 2014 (24:30). They chat about Brighton being amazing again (40:36) and round up some other Premier League stuff before moving on to Napoli’s incredible win over Juventus (54:01), the Basque derby and Barcelona winning the Spanish Super Cup (60:39), and PSG again slipping up in Rennes.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

