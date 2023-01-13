The Death of Journalism, a Stale Bloodline Story, and a Diperstein Spinoff Show?

Friend of the show Andrew Goldstein, who once enjoyed a cup of coffee with WWE, joins Rosenberg to catch up on an array of wrestling and non-wrestling topics. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:
- The biggest story in the history of WWE … that is a lie? (3:42)
- AEW’s strong start to 2023 (11:18)
- Suggestions for how AEW can get even more out of MJF (16:44)
- Why the Bloodline narrative could benefit from an infusion of new energy (24:20)
- Current fighting styles in pro wrestling and why they aren’t up to snuff (30:09)
Plus, mailbag!
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS