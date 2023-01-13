 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Young Talent, Veteran Exposure, and How Highlight Culture Has Killed Basketball

Austin and Pausha wrap things up with a rapid-fire round of questions focusing on your favorite players

By Austin Rivers
Ringer illustration


Austin and Pausha break down the latest in the world of hoops and start with Wednesday’s game between the Timberwolves and Pistons. They break down the Wolves’ underwhelming performance and discuss how they can continue to improve (2:49). Then, they weigh in on the structure of the game due to the play-in strategy (8:22), dive into the veterans that have helped mold Austin’s career (19:37), and discuss how highlight culture has killed the game of basketball (30:45). Later, they share thoughts on young talent in the league, highlighting Evan Mobley (40:32), then wrap things up with a rapid-fire round of questions focusing on your favorite players.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Ben Cruz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

