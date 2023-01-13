 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coach Verno, Scared Simmons, and the Latest Trade Rumors

Verno and KOC also take a look at the standings and predict which teams on the outside still have a chance to make the postseason

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


After discussing Verno’s newfound respect for coaches, he and KOC discuss last night’s game between the Celtics and Nets, specifically looking at Ben Simmons’s lack of offensive production in their first game without Kevin Durant (09:40). The Thunder blew out the 76ers, and the guys discuss OKC’s talented team and promising future as well as Chip Engelland’s impact with players like Josh Giddey (19:40). The guys discuss the recent rumors surrounding John Collins and debate what the Pacers should do after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury (35:52). They last take a look at the standings and predict which teams on the outside still have a chance to make the postseason (51:44).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Bears Get the Win With the Kevin Warren Hire

Also, the guys debate what it would take to convince the Bears to draft Bryce Young and trade Justin Fields

By Jason Goff

Jennifer Coolidge’s Globes Speech, Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram Followers, and Austin Butler’s Accent (Still)

Plus, this week’s "Jenn-uary" Cringe Mode, ‘The Break Up’ starring Jennifer Aniston

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Wild-Card Weekend Preview: Buccaneers-Cowboys, Jaguars-Chargers, and Vikings-Giants

Danny, Ben, and Steven make their predictions ahead of the first round of the NFL playoffs

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

A Wisconsin Butter Fire and Chocolate Lawsuits

Plus, comparing peanut and peanut butter M&M’s and reacting to the return of "The Big New Yorker" at Pizza Hut

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘The Last of Us’ Lifts the Video Game Adaptation Curse

After years of subpar live-action adaptations of game IP, the quality, prestige trappings, and mainstream reach of HBO’s acclaimed new series make it a precedent-setting tentpole for the industry

By Ben Lindbergh

The NFL Wild-Card Round Entrance Survey

Which team should you trust most this weekend? Which QB will have the best game? And which coach has the most at stake? That and more ahead of wild-card weekend.

By The Ringer Staff