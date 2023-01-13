Coach Verno, Scared Simmons, and the Latest Trade Rumors



After discussing Verno’s newfound respect for coaches, he and KOC discuss last night’s game between the Celtics and Nets, specifically looking at Ben Simmons’s lack of offensive production in their first game without Kevin Durant (09:40). The Thunder blew out the 76ers, and the guys discuss OKC’s talented team and promising future as well as Chip Engelland’s impact with players like Josh Giddey (19:40). The guys discuss the recent rumors surrounding John Collins and debate what the Pacers should do after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury (35:52). They last take a look at the standings and predict which teams on the outside still have a chance to make the postseason (51:44).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts