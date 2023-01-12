 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Elite vs. Death Triangle Deliver in their Match Finale; Plus WWE up for Sale, but to Whom?

Will Bryan Danielson defeat MJF for the World Title, and will Uncle Howdy be revealed as Bo Dallas?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
In this photo illustration a World Wrestling Entertainment (... Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


David and Kaz open the show with a talk about the biggest type of POPs in pro wrestling. Then they discuss the following:

  • Kaz talks the temperature of the WWE office after Stephanie McMahon’s resignation (2:00)
  • No Mercedes is trending after Mercedes Mone’ does not appear on AEW Dynamite
  • Will Bryan Danielson defeat MJF for the World Title? (18:00)
  • The Elite and Death Triangle complete their 7-Match series (23:00)
  • WWE is up for sale, but to whom? (30:00)
  • Will Uncle Howdy be revealed as Bo Dallas? (50:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

