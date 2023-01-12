The Elite vs. Death Triangle Deliver in their Match Finale; Plus WWE up for Sale, but to Whom?

David and Kaz open the show with a talk about the biggest type of POPs in pro wrestling. Then they discuss the following:
- Kaz talks the temperature of the WWE office after Stephanie McMahon’s resignation (2:00)
- No Mercedes is trending after Mercedes Mone’ does not appear on AEW Dynamite
- Will Bryan Danielson defeat MJF for the World Title? (18:00)
- The Elite and Death Triangle complete their 7-Match series (23:00)
- WWE is up for sale, but to whom? (30:00)
- Will Uncle Howdy be revealed as Bo Dallas? (50:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
