The FA’s Statement on Discriminatory Chanting, Plus Southampton Impress Against Manchester City, and More

Musa and Ryan begin by discussing the English FA’s statement condemning discriminatory chanting and behavior, after numerous examples of recent homophobic chants directed toward Chelsea players and fans (02:18), whether it is enough, and what the wider football community can do to stop such chants from happening. In Part 2, they round up some action from the Coppa Italia (19:14) and the Spanish Super Cup (26:01) before heaping praise on Southampton following their brilliant win over Manchester City (27:49), the rest of the Carabao Cup games, Lionel Messi’s first game back for PSG, and more.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
