Stephen A. Smith on Covering Allen Iverson, Why He Pursued a Career in Broadcast Media, His Deep Bond With Kobe Bryant, and His Past Partnership With Skip Bayless

Logan and Raja are joined by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to discuss what it was like to cover Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers during his time as a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer (4:52). Along the way, Raja and Stephen briefly reminisce on the eccentric nature of head coach Larry Brown (20:19). Next, the First Take host explains how his bond with Kobe Bryant evolved over the course of their careers (26:46). Later, they talk about Smith’s new book, Straight Shooter, and his past partnership with Skip Bayless (30:05). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (34:53).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Stephen A. Smith
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
