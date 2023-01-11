Analyzing Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker, and UConn’s Rising Prospects



After briefly talking about Kentucky’s lackluster season, KOC and J. Kyle Mann dive into a potential top-10 pick, Villanova’s Cam Whitmore (06:52). They discuss their impressions of the freshman so far this season, what improvements he can make, and comparable wing players, before debating whether playing Whitmore in the G League is good for his development once he enters the NBA. The guys also touch upon rising Houston prospect Jarace Walker (21:08). Next, the guys discuss UConn’s loaded roster and debate the NBA potential of Jordan Hawkins, Andre Johnson Jr., Adama Sanogo, Donovan Clingan, and Arthur Kaluma (24:37). In this week’s Wemby update, the guys discuss his offensive ceiling and what type of teammates can maximize Wemby’s skill set in the NBA (42:25).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify