From Switzerland to Life in the NBA With Clint Capela

The Atlanta Hawks center joins Kyle and Seerat to break down his career

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Kyle and Seerat are joined by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. They start their conversation by detailing his beginnings as a young athlete in Switzerland and his first impressions upon arrival to the NBA. Clint then talks about drawing inspiration from French players like Tony Parker, transitioning from soccer to basketball, and the hardest player to defend in the league (7:02). Next, they shine a spotlight on the Rockets’ Game 7 meltdown versus the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference finals and his chemistry with James Harden while he was in Houston (31:30). Finally, they discuss the state of the Hawks, speculate on Clint’s future in the league, and dive into his relationship with Trae Young (53:36).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Guest: Clint Capela
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

