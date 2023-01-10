 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why the Lakers Owe LeBron Nothing, Plus the NBA Halfway Point Check-In

KOC and Verno also discuss Kevin Durant’s injury

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin by discussing Kevin Durant’s injury and debate whether the Nets can stay afloat without him (02:05). While the Nets are preparing to play without KD, the Warriors are getting ready to welcome back Steph Curry (10:55). The guys also discuss the Lakers’ failures in building the roster around LeBron James and debate the team’s options going forward (16:31). After Verno lists the six teams from each conference that he believes can compete for a title this year, the guys take a look at the current odds for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, and more (39:30).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

