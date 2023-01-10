All Blacks of the North With Gary Graham, Borthwick Borrows Evans and Owen Farrell in Hot Water

We’re joined by salt of the earth and northern legend Gary Graham this week after Newcastle’s record win over Leicester. He gives us some great insight into the Newcastle dressing room and their Argentinan contingent, as well as rumors of a two-tiered premiership. We chat about Borthwick’s latest attacking appointment with Nick Evans joining from Quins and what this might mean for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell. We also discuss whether England need to relax their eligibility rules and we give our take on some controversial calls over the weekend.
