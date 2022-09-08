 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuchel Out, Potter In, and the Champions League Is a Go!

After a look at opening-round results in the Champions League, Musa and Ryan discuss Thomas Tuchel being sacked by Chelsea and Graham Potter taking charge, including what it means for both men and the direction of the club

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images


The group stage of this year’s Champions League got underway this week, so Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up some seismic results from Matchday 1. They start in Leipzig, where Shakhtar pulled off a shocking 4-1 win that cost Domenico Tedesco his job (08:16). Plus, they heap praise on Napoli for their win over Liverpool (12:41), and discuss a Richarlison double that helped Spurs beat Marseille (18:12), fun Celtic (22:36) and the rest of the action, as well as Keira Walsh’s move to Barcelona (34:47). In Part 2, they discuss Thomas Tuchel being sacked by Chelsea and Graham Potter taking charge, including what it means for both men and the direction of the club (36:39).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

