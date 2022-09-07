 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thank God for Football Featuring James Jones and Mark Potash

There’s also discussion about the White Sox losing 3-0 to the Mariners and the Sky’s loss to the Sun

By Jason Goff
Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images


The Full Go returns on another night of disappointing West Coast baseball, as the White Sox couldn’t find any offense and lost 3-0 to the Mariners (01:14). He also comments on the Sky’s loss to the Sun as they enter an elimination game on Thursday. Former Packers receiver James Jones joins the show to discuss his expectations for the Packers this season, which of the young receivers he’s most excited about, his 2012 season when he led the NFL in touchdown catches, and more (13:27). The Chicago Sun-Times’ own Mark Potash also joins the show to talk about the departure of Ted Phillips, as well as his opinions of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus (34:40).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: James Jones and Mark Potash
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

