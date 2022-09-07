Thank God for Football Featuring James Jones and Mark Potash



The Full Go returns on another night of disappointing West Coast baseball, as the White Sox couldn’t find any offense and lost 3-0 to the Mariners (01:14). He also comments on the Sky’s loss to the Sun as they enter an elimination game on Thursday. Former Packers receiver James Jones joins the show to discuss his expectations for the Packers this season, which of the young receivers he’s most excited about, his 2012 season when he led the NFL in touchdown catches, and more (13:27). The Chicago Sun-Times’ own Mark Potash also joins the show to talk about the departure of Ted Phillips, as well as his opinions of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus (34:40).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: James Jones and Mark Potash

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify