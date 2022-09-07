 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Looking at the Mitchell Trade From the Cavs’ and Jazz’s Perspectives

Plus, ‘2K’ ratings and Wembanyama coming soon to the U.S.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Three Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Verno and KOC give their first reaction to the Cavs’ trade for Donovan Mitchell (01:07). Can Cleveland take the next step to compete for a championship with Mitchell? They also look at the deal from the Jazz’s perspective (15:30). Even though Utah is set up for a “tank-tastic” season, Danny Ainge has primed the franchise for future success. After some offseason trouble, Montrezl Harrell signed with the 76ers; the guys react to the signing (33:16). Finally, they go through the release of the NBA 2K ratings and Victor Wembanyama playing in the United States (42:34).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

