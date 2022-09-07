Looking at the Mitchell Trade From the Cavs’ and Jazz’s Perspectives

Verno and KOC give their first reaction to the Cavs’ trade for Donovan Mitchell (01:07). Can Cleveland take the next step to compete for a championship with Mitchell? They also look at the deal from the Jazz’s perspective (15:30). Even though Utah is set up for a “tank-tastic” season, Danny Ainge has primed the franchise for future success. After some offseason trouble, Montrezl Harrell signed with the 76ers; the guys react to the signing (33:16). Finally, they go through the release of the NBA 2K ratings and Victor Wembanyama playing in the United States (42:34).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
