AEW Presser Steals the Weekend, Plus Dominik Mysterio Becomes a Man (Featuring Alex Lajas)

Plus, Evan acknowledges Roman Reigns after predicting he would lose the title

By Evan Mack
WWE


Evan kicks off the show acknowledging Roman Reigns after predicting he would lose the title (1:40). Then the guys kick off another edition of MadamMania and welcome the Queen of the Ring, Alex Lajas, who joins to discuss WWE Clash of the Castle, AEW All Out, and the AEW media scrum presser (16:45). Later, Brian concedes last week’s poll in which Coke defeated Pepsi (76:31), then the guys discuss Dominik Mysterio turning on his dad Rey and joining the Judgment Day (81:19).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Guest: Alexas Lajas
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

